Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrated the Fourth of July as a family amid news of their separation this week.

Umansky took to Instagram to share some snaps of their family, as well as videos of the parade they were at.

One shot showed the couple — who have been married for 27 years — posing with their dog.

Umansky — who could be seen posing for a selfie with Richards and daughters Portia and Alexia, as well as Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman — captioned the post, “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

The post came after Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement following reports suggesting they’d called it quits.

They both posted on their Instagram accounts, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards and Umansky met back in 1994. At the time, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was divorced from first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

Richards and Umansky got engaged later that year, before tying the knot in January 1996.

They share three daughters together; Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.