Julia Roberts is marking a major milestone. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actress celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary by posting a rare PDA pic with her husband, Danny Moder.

In the sweet shot, Roberts and Moder, 54, are engaged in a passionate kiss. The actress captioned the pic “21,” before adding fireworks emojis and the hashtags “#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout.”

The couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 2002, share three kids: 18-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and a 16-year-old son, Henry.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in October, Roberts opened up about her “dream come true” life with her husband of more than two decades.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true,” she said. “The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them.”

Roberts noted that, when she’s not working, her “full-time job” is that of a “homemaker,” something that brings her “a lot of joy.” When she is away for work, though, Roberts keeps in touch with her kids by writing letters.

“It’s something Danny and I have always done,” she said of letter writing. “The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.'”

