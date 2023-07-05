Tom Holland is thankful for his relationship with Zendaya.

The “Spider-Man” actor spoke about the pair’s romance during Monday’s episode of the Wondery podcast “Smartless”, which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Holland gushed of why their relationship works so well, “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.

“It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you,” he added, according to People.

Holland — who went Instagram official with Zendaya in September 2021 — continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Holland’s latest comments come after he recently shared in an interview with UNILAD how his handyman skills came in useful when making an impression on his other half.

Holland, who was asked about his history of being a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters” in the chat, expressed that carpentry is something he “really enjoys.”

He then recalled how his woodwork expertise helped win over Zendaya: “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

See more in the clip below.