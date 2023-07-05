Gloria Carter is married!

Over the weekend, the mother of rapper Jay-Z tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire, TMZ reported.

The outlet published photos from the wedding, which took place in New York over the weekend.

Carter and Wiltshire’s wedding was also a star-studded affair, not only including Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé, but also Kelly Rowland, Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry and more.

Beyoncé shared a photo of her look for the evening in a post on Instagram.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy reportedly wore a floor-length sage green silk Reformation gown.

The rapper first opened up about his mother coming out to him in the 2017 track “Smile”.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped on the song.

“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

Jay-Z also spoke about his mother’s experience in an appearance the next year on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids,” he said at the time. “For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone,’ I really cried…I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

Carter spoke about her experience herself in a speech accepting a special recognition award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018.

“One day, I met someone who made my heart sing, made me no longer want to sneak a peek at them but actually look at them with loving eyes. Love gave me the courage to take the power that I allowed other people to have over my life for fear of them revealing my secret that wasn’t really a secret,” she said.

“Here I am, I’m loving, I’m respectful, I’m productive, and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love. So everybody, just smile, be free,” Carter added.