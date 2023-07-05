Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Demi Moore spent Fourth of July soaking up the sun.

The 60-year-old shared some snaps of herself celebrating Independence Day, with her showing off her incredible figure in a blue patterned bikini.

As well as posing with her dog, Pilaf, Moore could be seen jumping up and down on a large inflatable in the water near her property in a cute video.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Is Summer Ready, Shares Pics From Beach Day

Another sizzling shot showed her led on a mat on her grass, pouting for the camera.

Moore captioned the post: “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The “Ghost” actress regularly shares bikini snaps, with her taking to Instagram in April to pose in a leopard-print two-piece with her pup.

READ MORE: Demi Moore And Emma Heming Defend Tallulah Willis Against Body Shamers

She captioned the post: “Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️”