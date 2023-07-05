David and Victoria Beckham are still going strong after all these years.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, sharing loving tributes to each other on their Instagram accounts.

“On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting. To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary, love u so much,” David wrote in the caption on his post, which included a throwback of photo.

Victoria, meanwhile, shared a slideshow of photos of the couple from over the years.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you😂) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx,” she wrote.

In the comments on their posts, the couple received well wishes from a number of stars, including Eva Longoria, who wrote, “Happy anniversary to my favourite couple in the world.”

“Wow,” wrote Josh Brolin, while Alyssa Milano said, “So beautiful. Love your love.”

In another anniversary post, Victoria shared a video of her and David slicing into their wedding cake on the big day 24 years ago.

The couple first met in 1997 at a soccer match, going on their first date soon after. They got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot in 1999, just months after welcoming their first child together.

David and Victoria share four children.