The official trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” has arrived.

The two-minute clip sees the Osage Nation — who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil on their land, “black gold,” brought them a fortune at the turn of the 20th century — put up a fight against white interlopers, who immediately became attracted to the wealth of these Native Americans and manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers and Jillian Dion in “Killers of the Flower Moon”. — Photo: Apple TV+

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in “Killers of the Flower Moon”. — Photo: Apple TV+

“Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal,” reads the official synopsis.

A snippet of the trailer also sees DiCaprio and Gladstone’s characters making out in a Ford model T antique car.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Photo: Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio – Photo: Apple TV+

The Apple original film, directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. The crime/drama is based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will open in select theatres Oct. 6 before going wide on Oct. 20. It will later stream on Apple TV+.