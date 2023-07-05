Cynthia Nixon in "And Just Like That..."

Cynthia Nixon is worried about what “Sex and the City” fans will think when Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones finally makes an appearance in “And Just Like That…” season 2.

Nixon — who plays Miranda Hobbes in the much-loved show — told Sunday Times Style that Cattrall won’t be in the show a lot.

She shared, “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo,” Page Six reported.

Nixon went on, “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in “Sex and the City 2” — Craig Blankenhorn/©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Reason Kim Cattrall Agreed To Return For ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

Cattrall has been very vocal in the past about not returning to “SATC”.

Nixon — who stars alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York in the spinoff — recently told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she doesn’t see Cattrall actually making a return anytime soon.

READ MORE: Kristin Davis Hopes Kim Cattrall’s ‘AJLT’ Cameo Makes Fans Happy Despite Drama

“I think very, very small,” Nixon said of the likelihood that viewers will see Samantha Jones again in possibly a bigger role if “AJLT” is renewed for a third season.

“You know it was a cameo,” Nixon added. “And I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary. We tried so hard to keep it quiet, we’re really sorry it got out.”