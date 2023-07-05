Click to share this via email

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday July 5, 2023.

Protesters heckled King Charles as his coronation was celebrated with a special Scottish ceremony in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Anti-royalists were seen chanting “Not my King” outside the High Court, which is not far from where the National Service of Thanksgiving is taking place at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The activists, which the Mirror claimed were from pressure group Republic, made their opinions known, as they held up the yellow signs and battled to make their voices heard over royal fans.

Counter protesters could be heard chanting “Charles King of Scots” and “God Save the King”, holding up their own red signs.

Video journalist Angus Hyde shared videos from the protests, writing alongside another clip: “Nothing too mental in the capital between protesters, but definitely some words being exchanged.”

Nothing too mental in the Capital between protesters, but definitely some words being exchanged pic.twitter.com/GLTJK6h5gD — Goose (@AngusHyde) July 5, 2023

A small scuffle then broke out between the protesters in another video shared online.

Wee scuffle now, man and woman struggling with a sign pic.twitter.com/azdRs5Y15j — Goose (@AngusHyde) July 5, 2023

During Wednesday’s Thanksgiving ceremony, Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland; the oldest Crown Jewels in Britain.

The BBC reported the service would feature a new sword named after the late Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 on September 8.

Scotland’s crown jewels were brought from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ in a procession down the Royal Mile ahead of the service.