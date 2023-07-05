Bravo fans are speculating a romance between Kyle Richards and country singer, Morgan Wade.

Ever since news broke earlier this week that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star split from husband, Mauricio Umansky, fans are convinced that the delicate heart tattoo Richards got on her right wrist last year matches the heart ink on Wade’s left hand.

The reality star debuted the heart outline in August 2022 on her Instagram Story by sharing a post from Bravo’s coverage of her new tattoo alongside the caption: “Y’all have a lot of questions about this.”

At the time, Richards — who has far less ink on her body compared to Wade, making the body art stand out — also showed off another tattoo of Roman numerals XVIII (18) on her other wrist. Although she didn’t share the meaning behind the fresh ink, she did hint at its significance on the “RHOBH” reunion show last October saying, “This heart is a heart and it means something to me.”

Morgan Wade — Photo: Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock

Recently, Richards, 54, and Wade, 28, have also been seen wearing similar-looking silver rings on their left-hand ring fingers, prompting further dating speculation from fans, who reacted on social media.

Mmm…kay so let's start talking about Kyle's close relationship with Morgan Wade…matching 🖤 tattoos and rings. 👀☕️ #rhobh — Lynley (@caligrlinoz) July 3, 2023

Kyle and Morgan Wade got matching rings AND matching tattoos. It’s not even subtle. — THEE TabooBooSF™️ (@TabooBooSF) July 4, 2023

Not terribly surprised about the Kyle & Mauricio split after I saw her updated monogrammed luggage on her recent trip. What I am surprised about is her matching rings & tattoos with Morgan Wade. It doesn’t make sense and I hate the idea of them as a couple 😂 #rhobh — Angry Spice Danielle (@KittyKatDeee) July 4, 2023