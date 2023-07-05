Taylor Swift is in a pickle with the New York City Department of Sanitation.

According to a report from the New York Post, the 33-year-old singer has racked up $3,010 in fines for “improperly disposing of garbage.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Reacts To Viral Clip Of Her Sprinting Across Stage Following Show Malfunction

The report, based on city records, says Swift has been ticketed 32 times by the department for failing to keep the sidewalk in front of her building clean.

Since purchasing her three-story townhouse in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood in 2017, trash and grime have reportedly frequently piled up in front of the home.

That includes piles of newspapers, as well as napkins, wrappers, bottles, cardboard and more, the summonses in the city records revealed.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Adds New Shows In Europe, Canadians Feel Even More Attacked

Swift is currently on the road with her massive Eras Tour, which this month will hit Denver, Seattle and Santa Clara. In November, she will take the tour to South America before heading off to Asia, Australia and Europe.

The singer’s reps declined to comment upon the New York Post‘s requests.