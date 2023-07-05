Cardi B and Offset are putting on a united front.
On Tuesday, Cardi was once again spotted out at Paris Fashion Week, but this time she was seen with her husband by her side, only a week after he claimed she cheated on him.
The couple were seen after going on a shopping spree at the Balenciaga store, with Cardi turning heads in a Valentino logo-branded skintight unitard.
On Wednesday, they were seen arriving for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 2024 show.
Cardi and Offset were later seen at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.
On June 26, Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram story in which he alleged Cardi had cheated on him.
In a chat on Twitter Spaces later that night, Cardi responded, “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherf***er spiralling and thinking s**t.”
A source told People, “They’re just having a little quarrel. They’re very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They’ll hash it out like they always do.”
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017. They have two children together. Offseet also has three children from previous relationships.