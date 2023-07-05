Click to share this via email

Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B and Offset are putting on a united front.

On Tuesday, Cardi was once again spotted out at Paris Fashion Week, but this time she was seen with her husband by her side, only a week after he claimed she cheated on him.

The couple were seen after going on a shopping spree at the Balenciaga store, with Cardi turning heads in a Valentino logo-branded skintight unitard.

On Wednesday, they were seen arriving for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 2024 show.

Cardi and Offset were later seen at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Cardi B and Offset arrive at the Jean Paul Gaultier show – Photo: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

On June 26, Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram story in which he alleged Cardi had cheated on him.

In a chat on Twitter Spaces later that night, Cardi responded, “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherf***er spiralling and thinking s**t.”

A source told People, “They’re just having a little quarrel. They’re very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They’ll hash it out like they always do.”

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017. They have two children together. Offseet also has three children from previous relationships.