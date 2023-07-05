Avril Lavigne and Tyga are spotted arriving for the 4th of July White Party at Nobu in Malibu.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are still friendly after their reported split.

The pair shot a TikTok video together, dancing to Tyga’s new track “Bops Goin Brazy”.

Tyga, who has been teasing the song on social media, walked up to the camera while showing off his moves.

As he got closer to the lens, that’s when Lavigne jumped in from the side to sing the lyrics.

They were then seen out and about in Malibu for Fourth of July together, wearing the same ensembles as in the video.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are pictured arriving for the 4th of July White Party at Nobu in Malibu. Credit: Backgrid

The hangout came after ET reported last month that Lavigne and Tyga — who were seen chatting and hanging out in Las Vegas over the weekend following her performance with Marshmello at the Encore Beach Club — had called it quits on their brief romance.

A source told ET at the time, “Tyga and Avril broke up recently. It just didn’t work out and the relationship ran its course. The breakup was a mutual decision and they are friends.”

The pair went public with their relationship in March just weeks after Lavigne split from fiancé Mod Sun.