LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Hailey Bieber is seen on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Summer is officially here, and with that comes a whole new boatload of footwear trends you’re gonna wanna get in on. We’re taking our inspo from celebs like Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung, who have all been seen sporting some seriously *chef’s kiss* shoes this season.

And, since we don’t all have the budget of an A-lister, we’ve turned to Amazon Canada to find budget-friendly alternatives that won’t break the bank, but will have you looking your best until it’s time to bust out your fall boots again. Wedges! Elevated flip flops! Cowboy boots! We’ve hunted down the best of the best, so you won’t have to spend your precious time scrolling.

Flip Flops

Sophia Richie

Flip flops have been a summer staple for years now, but for 2023 we’re going for more of a “quiet luxury” look. Sophia Richie wore a laid back pair on her honeymoon, while Kendall Jenner has been seen rocking heeled flip flops on the red carpet.

Elevated classic flip flops

Heeled flip flops

Platform flip flops

Ballet Flats

Hailey Bieber

Ballet flats aren’t just for those who can pirouette and plié, they’ve been seen on plenty of runways and the likes of Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid. They’re a solid alternative for anyone who wants to steer clear of heels, but stay looking chic as heck.

Pointed-toe ballet flats

Knit ballet flats

Strappy ballet flats

Retro Sneaker

Kim Kardashian

Retro sneakers are another classic with a twist. Instead of traditional runners, celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian have been embracing sneakers with big vintage energy — look for chunky soles, bright colours, and bold designs.

New Balance sneakers

Converse lugged high-tops

Reebok Club Cs

Fisherman Sandal

Hailey Bieber

If you’re in the market for sandals that are equal parts comfortable and stylish, the fisherman trend is for you. It’s been picked up by Hailey Bieber, so you know it’s legit.

Flat fisherman sandals

Platform fisherman sandals

Chunky fisherman sandals

Wedges

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to take part in the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England.

Stilettos and platforms aren’t your thing, but you still want a bit of height? Wedges are back, baby. We’ve already seen them on the likes of Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and Sophia Richie.

Woven wedges

Strappy Wedges

Pointed patent wedges

Cowboy Boots

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York City.

For festival season, you’re gonna want to get your hands on some cowboy boots. Coachella and Glastonbury saw their fair share, and chances are you’ll be seeing them a lot more throughout the summer.

Knee-high cowboy boots

Mid-calf cowboy boots

Two-tone cowboy boots

