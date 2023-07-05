Summer is officially here, and with that comes a whole new boatload of footwear trends you’re gonna wanna get in on. We’re taking our inspo from celebs like Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung, who have all been seen sporting some seriously *chef’s kiss* shoes this season.
And, since we don’t all have the budget of an A-lister, we’ve turned to Amazon Canada to find budget-friendly alternatives that won’t break the bank, but will have you looking your best until it’s time to bust out your fall boots again. Wedges! Elevated flip flops! Cowboy boots! We’ve hunted down the best of the best, so you won’t have to spend your precious time scrolling.
Flip Flops
Flip flops have been a summer staple for years now, but for 2023 we’re going for more of a “quiet luxury” look. Sophia Richie wore a laid back pair on her honeymoon, while Kendall Jenner has been seen rocking heeled flip flops on the red carpet.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $25.29+. Available in eight colours and in sizes 6-10.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $61.82+. Available in eight colours and in sizes 5-11.
Get them from Amazon Canada for 45.98+. Available in three colours and in sizes 6-11.
Ballet Flats
Ballet flats aren’t just for those who can pirouette and plié, they’ve been seen on plenty of runways and the likes of Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid. They’re a solid alternative for anyone who wants to steer clear of heels, but stay looking chic as heck.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $38.24+. Available in 13 colours and in sizes 5-12.
Get them from Amazon Canada for 45.20+. Available in seven colours and in sizes 6-10.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $35.99. Available in three colours and in sizes 5-11.
Retro Sneaker
Retro sneakers are another classic with a twist. Instead of traditional runners, celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian have been embracing sneakers with big vintage energy — look for chunky soles, bright colours, and bold designs.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $55.61+. Available in four colours and in sizes 5-12.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $98.54+. Available in 28 colours and in sizes 5-13.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $120. Available in three colours and in sizes 5-11.
Fisherman Sandal
If you’re in the market for sandals that are equal parts comfortable and stylish, the fisherman trend is for you. It’s been picked up by Hailey Bieber, so you know it’s legit.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in five colours and in sizes 6-11.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $47.99. Available in five colours and in sizes 6-11.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $83.92. Available in three colours and in sizes 6-10.
Wedges
Stilettos and platforms aren’t your thing, but you still want a bit of height? Wedges are back, baby. We’ve already seen them on the likes of Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and Sophia Richie.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $50.08+. Available in ten colours and in sizes 5-10.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $44.99+. Available in eight colours and in sizes 6-11.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $77.93+. Available in 29 colours and in sizes 5-13.
Cowboy Boots
For festival season, you’re gonna want to get your hands on some cowboy boots. Coachella and Glastonbury saw their fair share, and chances are you’ll be seeing them a lot more throughout the summer.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $99.99. Available in 11 colours and in sizes 5-13.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $73.16+. Available in six colours and in sizes 6-10.
Get them from Amazon Canada for $55.74+. Available in seven colours and in sizes 6-9.5.