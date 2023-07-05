Pink may be making a big move.

According to a report from New Idea, the singer and her husband, Carey Hart, are looking to move their family down under to Australia.

“Australia will be such a special time. Setting up their much longed for dream base Down Under where they can escape the wintry months will be just what the doctor ordered,” an insider said, adding that the family is hoping to star a “new chapter.”

The report isn’t entirely a surprise. Back in February, Pink appeared on “60 Minutes Australia” and revealed that she’d been considering becoming an Australian citizen.

“Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking,” she said at the time.

Pink said she even told her husband that they should move there, recalling, “I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it.”

Until she and Hart make the move, though, Pink will be performing in Australia again next year, playing stadiums in seven cities across the country in February.