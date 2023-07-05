“Sex Education” is all set to return with a final season!

The fourth and the last season of the adolescent dramedy will debut on September 21, the streamer said on Wednesday. Netflix also revealed the first official teaser for the last season along with the announcement news.

Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey, three actors who are beloved by fans, return to their characters in the teaser, and sex is still very much on their minds.

Actors Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, and Alexandra James make comprise the new popular group “the Coven,” which goes by the moniker. Screenwriter Laurie Nunn explains, “We’re really looking forward to people meeting them as they’re a lot of fun.”

Nunn wrote a “bittersweet” note addressed to the fans of the show and said, “This was not an easy decision to make but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

Watch the teaser of the upcoming season 4 here —

The last season of “Sex Education” comes out on September 2.