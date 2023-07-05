Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez relaxes during the 4th of July weekend.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Fourth of July poolside.

The singer, 53, took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself in a plunging pink swimsuit as she soaked up the sun.

Lopez could be seen looking at her phone in one photo, as well as beaming for the camera in another.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Teases ‘This Is Me… Now”s Release With ‘Album Delivery Day’ Post

She also took a selfie of herself pouting while making the most of her downtime.

The musician captioned the post, “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun 🤍☀️🎆”

Lopez had attended Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons on Monday, with her seemingly sharing some clips from the star-studded bash, as well.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Shirtless Photo Of Ben Affleck For Father’s Day

One video showed some fireworks going off, with Lopez partying up a storm in another clip.

Lopez was among numerous celebs to attend the bash, with the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Jay-Z and many more being on the guestlist.

Lopez — who donned a white cut-out maxi dress for the party — was joined by her other half, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Michael Rubin 4th of July Party in The Hamptons, New York. Credit: Splash News

The actor was seen arriving with his 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

See more from the bash in the clip below.