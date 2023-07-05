Click to share this via email

The Coronation celebrations continue.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a church service in Edinburgh, Scotland in honour of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication was held at St. Giles’ Cathedral, and say Charles, Camilla and William all dressed in ceremonial robes.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales – Photo: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images

During the service, the Princess of Wales was seated next to her husband, wearing a blue dress and hat.

At one point, the royal couple were seen sharing a moment, speaking to each other, with Kate’s hand on William’s robe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton – Photo: PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At the ceremony, Charles was presented with the crown jewels, known as the Honours of Scotland.

Among the crown jewels are the crown of King James V of Scotland and a sceptre.

Charles was also presented with a new ceremonial sword, commissioned by the government of Scotland and named after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony was concluded with a 21-gun salute fired from Edinburgh Castle.