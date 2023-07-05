“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig has a good reason why she chose not to use CGI on Margot Robbie’s feet.

Robbie had the internet talking after stepping out of her high heels and still having an arched foot in the trailer.

As the pair recently appeared on Australian talk show “The Project” to discuss the eagerly anticipated flick, Robbie’s feet in the teaser came up in discussion.

Gerwig insisted, “There was a big discussion at the beginning… Everyone said, ‘Are you going to CGI all the feet?’ And I thought, ‘Oh god! That’s terrifying! No, that’s a nightmare.’

“And [Margot] has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer feet. I was like ‘she should just hang onto that bar and do it just like this.'”

Robbie revealed how she shot the scene, insisting: “There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually.”

She explained how she “held on to a bar” to make sure she was “steady” and managed to nail the shot in a couple of takes.

Robbie recalled, “We just put double-sided tape on the floor so that my shoes would stay still,” admitting that she did have a pedicure before filming the scene.