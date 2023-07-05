Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Russell Brand, Troy Kotsur, Rita Ora, Daveed Diggs, and Tatiana Maslany are several famous people who test their survival abilities in the new season of Nat Geo’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” which premieres Friday.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh Repels Out Of A Helicopter In Thrilling ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ Clip

For 48 hours in a tough setting, Grylls and a famous person are paired in the series. The guest must perform these tasks by themselves the next day after Grylls teaches them to them on the first day. These skills include fire-making, water-finding, and climbing methods.

In one of the hardest environments in North America, Bradley Cooper jumped into a hovering helicopter, down a 400-foot precipice, and hauled himself over a 100-foot ravine for his most recent part.

“I’m really proud of this season. We’ve had incredible guests who pushed the boundaries in terms of terrain and the challenge,” Grylls told The Associated Press. “When there’s real tough weather with fun people, it’s often really compelling TV.”

The finest guests, according to Grylls, are always those who arrive eager to roll with the punches rather than just to look good.

“The wild is so unpredictable and stuff is always happening. You can’t look cool all the time in the wild,” he said.

The adventurer is juggling numerous shows, including “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”. This year, he introduced “I Survived Bear Grylls,” a competition series on TBS that combines the survival and game show genres by having normal competitors replicate some of Grylls’ antics, such digging through dung or drinking pee. Younger viewers can also enjoy the Netflix interactive series “You vs. Wild,” which invites viewers to decide how Grylls will survive in the wild.