Kathy Hilton is staying quiet about her sister Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage.
Hilton, who made up with Richards last month amid the pair’s tumultuous relationship, re-posted a cryptic quote about the power of silence on her Instagram Story.
The quote read, “My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realize that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that. 💯.”
Hilton hasn’t addressed the reported breakup.
READ MORE: Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Pose For Family Photos, Celebrate Fourth Of July Together Amid Separation Reports
ET revealed on Monday that the pair were going their separate ways, with a source telling People: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, then took to social media to set the record straight.
They both posted on their Instagram accounts, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.
“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.
“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”
READ MORE: Psychic Allison DuBois, Who Predicted Kyle Richards Divorce In 2010 Episode Of ‘RHOBH’, Speaks Out: ‘I’m The Only One Who Saw This Coming’
The statement concluded, “Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”