Kathy Hilton is staying quiet about her sister Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage.

Hilton, who made up with Richards last month amid the pair’s tumultuous relationship, re-posted a cryptic quote about the power of silence on her Instagram Story.

The quote read, “My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realize that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that. 💯.”

Hilton hasn’t addressed the reported breakup.

