Romance seems to be blooming between Jennifer Hudson and Common.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted together, spending what The Daily Mail called a “romantic weekend” together in London.

Hudson and Common reportedly flew to the city together, and visited the Barbican Theatre on Friday to take in the new musical A Strange Loop.

They apparently arrived separately, but were seen backstage together posing for photos with cast members.

“Jennifer and Common have been trying to keep their relationship low-profile,” a source said. “There has been speculation for months regarding whether or not they are together, but the fact they’ve travelled all the way to London together just shows they’re very much an item.”

The source added, “They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company.”

While Hudson and Common have not confirmed their relationship publicly, they have been spotted together a number of times in recent months on dinner dates.

Asked about their relationship last month on the “Today” show, Common said, “I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her.”

He added, “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”