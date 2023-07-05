The highly anticipated “Do It Like That” single from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (or TXT) and the Jonas Brothers is almost here, and to keep fans interested they released a fun teaser of the song that is sending fans into a frenzy.

The highly anticipated music video teaser for TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers’ collab, “Do It Like That,” has been released. The song, which was created by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, has been incredibly popular with fans. The groups’ concept photographs from last week went viral online, prompting some fans to jokingly refer to them as the Jonas Brothers of K-pop. “Do It Like That” will be available on July 7.

Nick Jonas, who uploaded an Instagram post with a photo of himself with the boy band and some information about their cooperation, verified the news.

Watch the thrilling music video teaser below to get a preview of what’s to come while you wait!