The “Mission: Impossible” franchise is one of the most successful in film history, raking in a staggering $3.5 million and counting since the debut of the first film in 1996.

Understandably, hopes are high for the seventh entry in the Tom Cruise-starring franchise when “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” debuts in theatres next week.

The reviews are coming in, and film critics are overwhelmingly positive about the new film, which has already racked up a Rotten Tomatoes score of an incredible 98 per cent.

Here’s a sampling of what some of the world’s top critics are saying.

“‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is just incredibly fun. It feels half its length and contains enough memorable action sequences for some entire franchises,” wrote Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com.

“If you’re a fan of this franchise, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ will pull you to the edge of your seat and thrill you down to your bones. That’s just science,” opined Mashable‘s Kristy Puchko.

“What better mission could there be this summer other than witnessing our perpetual cinematic maverick deliver yet another full-scale cinematic experience? Should you choose to accept it, of course,” wrote Tomris Laffly of The Wrap.

“‘Dead Reckoning Part One’ doesn’t just rack up the miles in style. Like so many globe-trotting thrillers and big-screen tourist brochures, it’s also a gleaming advertisement for Hollywood itself,” noted Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times.

“While the title might feel unwieldy, the film itself is anything but, its nearly three-hour running time passing as quickly as it takes a message to self-destruct,” wrote Maureen Lee Welker of Entertainment Weekly.

“I reckon ‘Dead Reckoning’ is one of the best movies of our so-far lacking summer,” wrote the New York Post‘s Johnny Oleksinski.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theatres on July 12.