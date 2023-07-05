Tom Cruise is always taking stunts to the next level.

On Wednesday, Paramount released a new featurette from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” taking fans behind-the-scenes of the movie’s elaborate train sequence.

In the action scene, Cruise fights actor Esai Morales on top of a moving train before it careens off a cliff.

Director Christopher McQuarrie says in the featurette that a sequence on a train “is something we always wanted to do,” explaining how they “wanted to build upon the previous films and apply all of that knowledge to something practical and real.”

As seen in the video, that meant assembling a real moving train in order to destroy it.

The clip also shows how Cruise and Morales were safely rigged to perform the fight on top of the train.

“No one else in the world is doing this level of practical filmmaking, and it may never be done again,” McQuarrie teases.

Morales adds, “I’ve done fight scenes, but to do them on a moving train is trial by fire. That’s how Tom like to do things.”

Co-star “Hayley Atwell” describes Cruise as “fearless,” and says, “He is always looking to see how it’s going to land for the audience.”

The featurette also gives a glimpse at how the filmmakers created the moment where the train falls off a cliff.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12.