Three Ukrainian refugees were invited by Harry Styles to his weekend concert “Love on Tour” in Warsaw, Poland, reports Variety.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Styles collaborated to extend an invitation to his concert at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Halts Concert To Allow Pregnant Fan To Use The Bathroom

The mother of two, who wants to work as a tram driver, are now residing in Sosnowiec, Poland, and are beginning to reconstruct their lives with the assistance of IRC’s Step to Work program.

Maryna shared, “Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country – especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son. I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert.”

The British singer’s “Love On Tour,” which began in September 2021 in Las Vegas, is currently nearing its conclusion.

Seven legs made up the tour, which spanned a period of 22 months, and he will now visit Germany, Austria, Spain, and Portugal before his last performance on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Before playing in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, he will make his next stop in Frankfurt, Germany, on this coming Wednesday and Thursday.