Simu Liu is a Swiftie!

On July 5, Taylor Swift took to Twitter to announce some big news for fans.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!” Swift tweeted. “[Paramore’s] Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Liu retweeted Swift’s message, adding the comment, “literally superhuman.”

The just-announced 2024 European leg of the Eras Tour kicks off May 9 in Paris, and concludes with a three-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 15-17.

Among the European cities she’ll be hitting along the way are: Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Edinburgh, Scotland; Dublin, Ireland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; Warsaw, Poland; Vienna, Austria, and many more.