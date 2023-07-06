Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, taking place on July 11 and 12 (which technically makes it Amazon Prime Days, right?).

In any case, this is the best time of the year for TV fans and movie buffs to save, with some big deals offered on streaming services from which to watch hot new arrivals and familiar favourites.

What Everybody’s Watching Right Now

Prime Video — Prime Video

Make the most of this Prime Day and do not miss out on fan favourites which are available for free with Prime Video 30-day trial. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski is an adventure you don’t want to escape. Jenny Han’s book-turned-series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a love triangle warmer than the summer. “Daisy Jones & the Six” based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book can take viewers on a musical journey. Jake Gyllenhaal leads Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”.

The Unbelievable 99-Cent Deals

Photo: Starz — Photo: Starz

A small price for the mega entertainment bonanza. Watch out for these steal deals from STACKTV – home of hits from such Corus properties as Global, Showcase, W Network and more. “Outlander”, “Bupkis”, “Bel-Air” and “Vanderpump Rules” and more can fill up your summer weekends.

Hayu is the one-stop destination for fans of reality shows. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and many more await.

Other 99-cent Prime Day streaming deals include — Starz, Citytv+, Teletoon+, Acorn TV, BBC Select, BritBox, Super Channel, Discovery+ and many more.

Rent Popular Movies For $2.99 Or Less

Paramount Pictures — Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

From Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” to Zachary Levi’s “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”, Prime Day has your back. Watch Brendan Fraser in his Oscar winning role in “The Whale”, and Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s critically-acclaimed “Babylon”.

G.O.A.Ts Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field make a spectacular case for women’s friendship in “80 for Brady”.

BONUS

Prime Day also a something in store for fans of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” series. Ahead of the release of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, Prime Video is offering as special “M:I” bonus for those looking to catch up on all the previous editions of the mega-hit Tom Cruise franchise.