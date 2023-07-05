Tom Cruise has no intention of slowing down.

There have been rumours that Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two” will be the final two instalments in the series. Cruise underlined, however, that he intends to continue producing “Mission: Impossible” films for the following 20 years, citing Harrison Ford and his depiction of Indiana Jones as an influence.

READ MORE: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – What The Critics Are Saying About Tom Cruise’s Latest Film

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald at the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise said: “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Tom Cruise recently turned 61 and celebrated his birthday with fans at a “Mission Impossible” premiere.

Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the recognizable IMF agent, in “Dead Reckoning” Part One. Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson are all returning to the franchise to reprise their roles as Hunt’s comrades.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. Rogue Nation and Fallout, the first two Mission films, were directed by McQuarrie.

On July 12, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” debuts in theatres.