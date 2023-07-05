Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appear to have had a fantastic two-week holiday in Greece.

On Thursday morning’s “Live With Kelly And Mark,” the co-hosting duo talked about their recent vacation, in particular the nudist beach they “stumbled” onto.

The two were reflecting on their treks during their trip when the conversation began.

“I forgot the best part of the hikes. Mark and I went on this other hike at this island and we stumbled, accidentally, on a nude beach,” Ripa told the audience. “And I don’t mean a topless beach. I mean all nude. Total nudity. And it’s always guys. It’s always the wrong guys.”

Ripa added, “Here’s the other thing: nobody loves these guys enough to tell them to put sunscreen on … A lot of burnt franks and beans. A lot.”

“Mark thought he saw somebody we knew on the beach and he goes, ‘Hey, I think I saw so-and-so.’ I don’t want to blow up his spot. He goes, ‘Am I right?’ I go, ‘I’m not turning around,’” Ripa said.

“We also had clothes on,” Ripa pointed out. “When you’re clothed at a nude beach, oddly enough, you stand out. So, he saw us and we saw him on the nude beach. And we were all wondering what we were doing there.”

In an Instagram Reel posted on Sunday, Ripa provided an inside glimpse into the Greek vacation.

The duo have been married for 27 years. Consuelos recently joined Ripa on her talk show after her former co-host Ryan Seacrest quit.