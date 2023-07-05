Billy Porter and Adam Smith have decided to end their marriage.

People has confirmed that the “Pose” star and his husband of six years have separated.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” Porter’s rep, Simon Halls, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Billy Porter Reacts To Getting ‘Magical’ Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” added Halls.

“There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected,” his statement concluded.

The couple first met in 2009, and dated for a year. They broke up, but then rekindled the romance in 2015, and tied the knot in early 2017.