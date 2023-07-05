Last year, speculation about the sexuality of “Heartstopper” star Kit Connor hit such a fevered pitch that the young actor — then just 18 — was forced to come out as bisexual, following the same trajectory as his character on the show .

At the time, he confirmed the news with a terse tweet (which he later deleted) indicating he would have preferred not to share the news at that point in his life.

“i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself,” he wrote. “i think some of you missed the point of the show.”

In a new interview with British Vogue, Connor admitted he wasn’t expecting the level of scrutiny that accompanied the popularity of the Netflix hit.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever really prepared for it,” he said. “Suddenly you feel like there are a lot more eyes on you.”

Cast as a teenager questioning his own sexuality, Connor himself was experiencing a similar emotional journey, and likewise came to terms with his bisexuality.

“It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight. So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?’ But I feel much more secure in myself now,” he told the magazine.

However, he also wasn’t ready to make such a public declaration. “I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about,” he said. “I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

Looking back, he admitted that he questions some of the language he used, but that his feelings about what took place remain the same.

“I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way,” he explained.

“I also don’t know if I would have ever done it,” he added. “But at the end of the day I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”