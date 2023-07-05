In recent weeks, Jennifer Lopez’s social media has featured photos and video in which she hypes Delola, her new branded cocktail.

However, she’s also been hit with backlash from those who believe she shouldn’t be promoting alcohol because she doesn’t drink — to say nothing of the public struggles that husband Ben Affleck has faced with his own sobriety.

However, JLo is putting the haters in their place, issuing a video in which she heads out for a drive to pick up a few bottles of Delola — because she’s run out, and is having some friends over.

“You know what, I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail out?’ And to tell you the truth, for a long time I didn’t drink,” Lopez said in the video.

“Years back, as you will see from several photos of me out, over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been, you know, having the occasional cocktail,” she continued.

“I do enjoy the occasional cocktail,” she added. “I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get s**t-faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

Back in May, Lopez shared a post in which she received a trunk full of Delola, and extolled the beverage’s virtues.

“Delola has made it easy for you all to have a lower calorie, lower alcohol, gluten-free cocktail that couldn’t be any easier to enjoy. ✨ I love it for all of my summer entertaining – it takes the stress out of making cocktails! Just pour right out of the bottle over ice and enjoy! 🥂” she wrote.