Drake has just dropped a a little-known fact about how he landed his role in “Degrassi: The Next Generation” back in the day.

In a new video he shared on YouTube, Drake revealed that he’s been delving into some very philosophical and existential thinking of late.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is,” Drake began.

“And I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that like, one day life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like, 13 or 14,” he continued.

“I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and I out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition,” he added.

“And I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma,” he mused. “And this is just like me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”