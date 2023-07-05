Amber Heard has been maintaining a low profile since facing off against ex-husband Johnny Depp in their trial last year.

Now, Heard is re-emerging with a role in period drama “In the Fire”, which just premiered at the Taormina Film Festival.

While discussing the new film, Heard also opened up about another project of hers awaiting release, the upcoming DC sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Thanks Taormina Film Festival For ‘Warm’ Welcome After ‘Unforgettable’ Return To The Spotlight

Interviewed by Deadline in Taormina, she contrasted her experience of working in a small period drama vs. a big-budget superhero picture.

“These are very different kinds of projects representing two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry,” she explained.

“There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be,” she continued.

READ MORE: Amber Heard’s ‘In The Fire’ Director Says Johnny Depp Trial ‘Didn’t Change Her’: ‘She’s Still The Shining Light’

“Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire’, a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there,” Heard shared. “The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both.”

However, she pointed out she was grateful for the opportunity to be part of something as big as “Aquaman”.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Teases ‘Beautiful’ New Film As She Makes First Premiere Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial

“‘Aquaman’, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that. And then there are these small passion projects like ‘In The Fire’, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story. There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things.”