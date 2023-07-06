Drena De Niro is speaking out after the untimely death of her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Drena took to Instagram to share what she claims caused Leandro’s death, replying to one commenter that her son was allegedly sold “fentanyl laced pills.” The 51-year-old actress and daughter of Robert De Niro previously revealed that Leandro had died in a heartbreaking tribute earlier this week on social media. He was reportedly 19.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena wrote in a new Instagram comment, replying to a follower who asked “OMG, why? How?”

“So for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever,” she concluded with a crying emoji.

Drena had previously written, in an open tribute to her late son, that he “didn’t deserve to die like this.”

The grieving mother first announced the tragic news on July 2 with an Instagram post dedicated to her “beautiful sweet angel.”

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” she wrote. “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” Drena continued. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Later, the boy’s father, Carlos Rodriguez, shared an emotional update of his own.

“If you knew him you would know. ♥️💔 Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him,” Carlos wrote, alongside a video clip of his son as a young boy. “Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world. Leo was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn’t care for.”

“Like his parents he loved art and artists, he was comfortable in this tribe,” the grieving father continued. “Leo loved to travel the world he was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about thing’s beyond his age. He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place. 👼 @drenadeniro and I are thankful for all who are supporting family friends and strangers families that have also lost a soul too soon. 👼🦁.”

Robert also spoke out on the loss of his grandson, telling ET in a statement, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

