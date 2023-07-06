Kim Kardashian‘s personal life drama is becoming too much to bear on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”. The 42-year-old mother of four is reduced to tears when she meets up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, amid the fallout surrounding her ex-husband, Kanye West.

When Khloe asks if Kim is OK, she begins weeping, saying she is not OK and is not able to get it together.

The Hulu series then cuts to headlines surrounding Kanye’s controversial anti-Semitic comments, which got him dropped from several partnerships including Adidas.

“I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself,” Kim tells Khloe of Kanye. “I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad.”

Kim notes that she hadn’t spoken to Kanye at that point but thinks that he’d “probably go off” on her. She shares that she feels conflicted over posting a message in support of the Jewish community amid her ex’s scandal.

“I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today and I’m like, ‘Is that my fault that I posted that? And I pushed them?'” Kim wonders as Khloe assures her it isn’t. “And I should have just kept quiet. But I’m vocal about everything else. I don’t know what to do.”

Khloe notes in her confessional interview that Kanye’s comments go directly against their family’s beliefs, calling them “gravely irresponsible.” And Kim explains that she hesitated to speak out not because she agrees with her ex, but because he’s the father of her children.

“The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of the downfall for the father of my kids,” Kim says.

At one point, she breaks down crying in her confessional interview, saying, “It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Later in the episode, Kim is seen relaxing with her and Kanye’s four kids — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She talks about being “in protection mode” and keeping the news of their father’s controversies away from her kids. Kim says that she’s anxious worrying about her kids finding out.

“I want my kids to see a healthy dad,” she explains.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021. They finalized their divorce in 2022. The exes have had a contentious relationship in recent years amid Kim’s prior relationship with now-ex Pete Davidson and Kanye’s many scandals and public comments against Kim and her family, including momager Kris Jenner.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” stream Thursdays on Hulu.

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Kardashian Hides Her Upset Emotions About Kanye From Their Kids

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying Over Kanye West’s ‘Damaging’ Antics

Kim Bursts Into Tears in ‘The Kardashians’ Trailer Over Divorce