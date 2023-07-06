Khloé Kardashian is offering her sister comfort.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Kim seeks reassurance from Khloé as she continues to deal with ex Kanye West’s antics amid their divorce.

Referring to West’s string of public antisemitic remarks, Khloé told her sister, “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time. What you did has nothing to do with what’s happening right now.”

A tearful Kim agreed, saying, “People make their own choices and their own decisions.”

Khloé continued, opening up about her own feelings toward her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now,” she said. “Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye’s things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it.”

She added, “I’m not on your level and I’m not going through what you’re going through right now, but I can relate. It’s OK that you’re crying, it’s OK that you have feelings. You’re such a good person, and that’s why you feel like this and that’s why your heart is breaking for him.”

Khloé married Odom in 2009 after being together just one month, splitting in 2013. In 2015, she finally filed for divorce after the basketball player suffered a near-fatal overdose. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In 2016, Khloé began seeing Tristan Thompson, though their relationship was persistently mired by cheating allegations against the NBA star. The former couple share two children together, including a child they welcomed via surrogate last year, after they had already separated.