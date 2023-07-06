Ricky Martin’s marriage is ending.

On Thursday, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer and his husband Jwan Yosef announced that they are getting divorced after being married for six years. The two made the announcement in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the statement says in both English and Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now it to continue having a health family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” the statement continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives. Ricky and Jwan.”

The former couple confirmed the news the People with a similar statement.

Martin and Yosef share daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.

The Puerto Rican pop star is also father to twins Matteo and Valentino, who he welcomed in 2008.

The couple first met in 2015 over Instagram, and started dating sixth months later when they met in person for the first time while in London.

In 2016, Martin and Yosef went red carpet official at that year’s amFAR Inspiration Gala, announcing their engagement later that year, and tying the knot in 2018.