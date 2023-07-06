Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson had a few things to say about the outfit she chose to wear to watch Usher’s Las Vegas residency show this week.

Jackson — who welcomed his first child, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, together with Palmer earlier this year — called the actress out for wearing a sheer dress to the gig.

He shared a video of Usher serenading Palmer, alongside the caption: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Jackson shared in another tweet, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer, on the other hand, hasn’t responded, but did say she wishes she’d taken more snaps of her outfit.

Her caption included, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.”