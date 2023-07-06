Salma Hayek is all about bikinis.
On Wednesday, the “Desperado” star celebrated National Bikini Day by sharing a sultry new bikini picture on her Instagram feed.
“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she wrote in the caption “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too.”
The post included a picture of Hayek posing in a patterned bikini while standing in a pool.
Hayek also included a “#notathrowback” hashtag, just in case followers didn’t believe the 56-year-old was sharing a new picture.
The actress is no stranger to sharing bikini photos on Instagram. Just three weeks ago, she shared a picture from a trip on a boat, writing, “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious.”
Earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself in a bikini, climbing up out of the ocean onto a boat ladder.