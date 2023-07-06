Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian can do shots with the best of them.

Over the weekend, the reality star was one of the many, many celebs who attended billionaire Michael Rubin’s big Fourth of July “white party.”

As snaps from the event spread on social media, one Twitter user shared a photo of Kardashian with Tiffany Haddish, Meek Mill and others all doing shots.

“Wondering whether Kim actually took this shot,” the user questioned.

Oh I sure did! times 11! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 5, 2023

Kardashian responded, and then some, writing, “Oh I sure did! times 11!”

On Instagram, Rubin also shared several photo dumps of pics from the party, showing off the impressive guest list of stars dress in all-white.

Celebs at the party included Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, James Corden, Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and many, many more.

A video of the party shared by Rubin, set to Jack Harlow’s “First Class”, also went viral on Twitter. Harlow, of course, was another attendee.