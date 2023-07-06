Bob Dylan is lending his personal touch to James Mangold’s upcoming film about the timeless music icon.

Made clear not to be called a biopic, Mangold recently appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast to discuss how his film “A Complete Unknown”, which stars “Dune” actor Timotheé Chalamet as the influential musician, focuses more on a “specific moment” in the legendary singer-songwriter’s life in the 1960s folk scene in New York City.

READ MORE: Timotheé Chalamet Will Be Singing In Bob Dylan Biopic, Confirms Director

“The best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they’re about a very specific moment,” Mangold expressed to host Josh Horowitz.

“In this case, it might be presumptuous to call it Altman-esque, but it’s a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early ’60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease. He sings Woody a song that he wrote for him and befriends Pete Seeger, who is like a son to Woody, and Pete sets him up with gigs at local clubs and there you meet Joan Baez and all these other people who are part of this world.”

The esteemed director explained that the picture would highlight Dylan’s legacy as a trailblazer who pushed the boundaries of what was expected of a folk singer at the time, a tale that is still relevant to the rigid rules of today’s music-making.

READ MORE: Bob Dylan Apologizes For Confusion Over Machine-Autographed Art And Books

Dylan has become so invested in the film that Mangold has a script “personally annotated by him”, which the director “treasured.”

“A Complete Unknown”, Mangold’s next project following “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, will begin shooting in August and costars Elle Fanning, Benedict Cumberbatch and Boyd Holbrook.