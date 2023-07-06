Justin Trudeau is now among the many Canadians begging Taylor Swift to bring her “Eras Tour” to Canada.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to respond to Swift’s post about adding more tour dates.

Quoting Swift’s “It’s me, hi” lyrics, Trudeau added: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” also referencing her “Cruel Summer” track.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Swift had posted: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to ‘The Eras Tour’. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

“Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Swift’s Canada snub even resulted in a Canadian MP taking action.

Conservative Party MP Matt Jeneroux filed “official grievance” with the House of Commons, the Toronto Star reported last month.

The politician announced his intention to file the grievance over Swift failing to announce Canadian tour dates on Twitter.