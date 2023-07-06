It’s bad news for Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh.

It was announced on Wednesday that the singer’s “Renaissance World Tour” show in the Pennsylvania city would be cancelled.

The venue, Acrisure Stadium, took to Twitter to share a statement, saying the show couldn’t go ahead “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.”

They told fans that refunds would be automatically issued at the point of purchase.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has since taken to Twitter to share a statement, writing that the city was “fully prepared” to welcome Bey.

He even said they were planning to honour the musician “with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments.”

Gainey added, “We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show.”

Pittsburgh — we are deeply disappointed in the news that Beyoncé has canceled her performance on August 3. We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/MIgiJJh5u1 — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) July 5, 2023

Beyoncé is yet to comment on the Pittsburgh show being cancelled, but has removed the date from the tour website.

She now has no shows listed in between her scheduled show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 1 and the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 gigs at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Bey will be bringing her “Renaissance” show to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday.