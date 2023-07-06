The trailer for Bob Marley’s big-screen biopic has officially dropped.

The trailer takes viewers from his humble beginnings in Jamaica to his meteoric rise to worldwide acclaim. From electrifying stage performances to intimate family moments, the trailer hints at the chilling assassination attempt he miraculously survived. As the trailer concludes, the powerful phrase “One love, one heart, one destiny” lingers as his message of love, unity and social justice stands tall.

“Bob Marley: One Love” is produced in collaboration with the Marley family and brought to life by an incredible cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

READ MORE: Bob Marley Biopic Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir To Play The Iconic Musician

‘One Love’ — Photo: Paramount

His son, Ziggy Marley, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his overwhelming support for the film and his father’s legacy, writing: “[sic] Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024.”

“You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.”

Ziggy’s post praised the film’s authenticity for using numerous Jamaican actors and filming in “actual places where Bob walked, played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston.”

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Listening To Bob Marley When She Became A Mother

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Bob Marley: One Love” is brought to theatres by Paramount Pictures in association with Plan B Entertainment, State Street Pictures, and Tuff Gong Production.

“Bob Marley: One Love” begins playing in theatres on January 12, 2024.