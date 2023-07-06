Amazon Canada Prime Day is coming up fast (in case you haven’t already marked your calendar, it’s on July 11-12), but the site is already stacked with deals. If you love gadgets and gizmos, you’re in luck, because there are plenty of sweet discounts on headphones, speakers, tablets, and more live on the site right this second.

To save you the hassle of scrolling through pages and pages of sales, we’ve put together a list of the best of the best — and trust me, you’re gonna be impressed. Now read on and prepare to fill your cart to the brim. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

P.S. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t forget to log into your account before you shop (or click here to get a free 30-day trial membership).

Hatch Restore Sound Machine

29% off a Hatch Restore Sound Machine that’ll brighten like the sunrise to wake you up more gently than your blaring alarm. It also comes with a library of soothing sounds and white noise so you can create the perfect soundscape for winding down or waking up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $169.99 (originally $239.95).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Up to 30% off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE if you’re over lugging your laptop everywhere. It comes with an S Pen, so you can even use it for doodling and taking handwritten notes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $549.99 (originally 789.99). Available in three colours and in two capacities.

Amazon Fire Stick

48% off an Amazon Fire Stick that’ll give you instant access to all your streaming services. Since it has the powers of Alexa, you can even use your voice to navigate through shows.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $38.99 (originally $74.99)

500GB Samsung External Solid State Drive

Up to 27% a 500GB Samsung External Solid State Drive that’ll keep all of your important docs and data safe if your computer decides to crash. It’s shock-resistant and super durable, so you can throw it in your bag and not worry about it getting bashed around.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.97+ (originally $109.99). On sale in three colours.

JBL Tune Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

46% off JBL Tune Noise-Cancelling Earbuds that’ll see you through conference calls, hot girl walks, and workouts. They’re water-resistant, sweatproof and have a whopping 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $69.98 (originally $129.98).

HP Envy All-In-One Printer

28% off an HP Envy All-In-One Printer so you can print, copy and scan to your heart’s content. It even comes with a six-month ink subscription, so you won’t have to worry about ordering your own.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $179.89 (originally $249.99).

JBL Go 3 Portable Charger

29% off an JBL Go 3 Portable Charger that’s small enough to fit in just about any bag. It has up to five hours of playtime and is waterproof, meaning you won’t have to worry about it getting splashed when you’re at the pool or enjoying some tub time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.98 (originally $69.98). On sale in seven colours.

Amazon Echo Dot

38% off an Amazon Echo Dot that you can use to play music, listen to podcasts, ask Alexa for help, set alarms (and about a thousand other things). This newer model displays the time, weather and song titles on its face, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99 (originally 79.99). On sale in two colours.

RENPHO Neck and Shoulder Massager

24% off a RENPHO Neck and Shoulder Massager that’ll ease tension and help get rid of all those pesky knots. It heats up and has three pressure settings, allowing you to customize your at-home spa treatment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.99 (originally $74.99).

TOLOCO Massage Gun

And 62% off a TOLOCO Massage Gun if you’re into deep tissue massage and want to kick things up a notch. It comes with ten replaceable massage heads that you can switch out to target different areas.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 (originally $259.99). On sale in four colours. Clip the coupon for an additional $20 off.