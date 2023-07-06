Brand Glanville is vehemently denying ever visiting a surgeon’s office to transform her face.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, took to Twitter on July 4 to double down against “mean comments” claiming the TV personality had undergone facial surgery.

Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean https://t.co/zXxzVsXgk6 50!Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 4, 2023

READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Calls Out Scandoval ‘Hypocrisy’ By Pointing Out Scheana Shay ‘F**ked My Husband While I Was Married & Pregnant’

“I’ve NEVER had surgery on my face,” tweeted Glanville, who admitted earlier this year that she was fired from “RHOBH” in 2015. “I’m so sick of all the mean comments. I’m 50! I’ve aged & now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth. I’ve never been in bandages.”

Glanville, who began modelling in the ’90s, ended her defense by claiming that if she were to make an appointment with a surgeon, she’d be looking at fellow “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp, 42, for fresh-faced inspiration.

I think she looks amazing and I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don't know when because I have to have time for down time &right now luckily I don't!Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs thats why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 4, 2023

“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” the podcast host indicated, adding that she thinks the daughter of John Mellencamp “looks amazing”, making Glanville want to get work done on her upper eyelids.

READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Brags About Drunk Lap Dances: ‘I Like To Have Fun’

The mother-of-two used the Twitter update also to clear up the conversation around her weight, which she blamed the Covid-19 lockdowns for causing her to gain 20 pounds, leading her to get it “sucked out.”

Glanville will have to worry no more about who she may need to visit to undergo her surgical desires, as Mellencamp responded to her tweets with a shoutout to her doctor, Sarmela Sunder.