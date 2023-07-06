Olivia Rodrigo had to grow up quickly after shooting to fame as a teenager.

The singer, 20 — whose smash hit “Drivers License” broke records around the world when she was just 17 — told Vogue of growing up in the spotlight: “You don’t realize how young you are when you’re young, being on sets, surrounded by 40-year-old guys, talking about the traffic and the weather, learning to make small talk like an adult…

“I remember being in meetings when I was 13 and they were asking me what I wanted my brand to be, and I was just like, ‘I don’t even know what I want to wear tomorrow.’”

Olivia Rodrigo poses for “Vogue”. Credit: Théo de Gueltzl/Vogue

Elsewhere in the chat, Rodrigo spoke about being a young woman in pop music and previously thinking they had an expiration date placed on them at age 30.

She told the mag, “I was under the impression that the younger you are, the more successful you’ll be in the music industry. I think I believed in these false ideas for a little while. The most painful moment of my life turned into my most successful.”

With fame, comes the interest in someone’s personal life, and Rodrigo still doesn’t really understand people being so intrigued about her relationships.

She shared, “It’s an interesting thing to think about. I understand it. I could sit here and be like, ‘I don’t get why people do that,’ but I do it so often.”

Rodrigo was also asked whether she was single during the interview, to which she shrugged: “I don’t know!”

She laughed and said “I don’t kiss and tell,” despite writing about her relationships in her songs.

Vogue’s August 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on July 18.