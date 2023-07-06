Britney Spears got a literal slap in the face when she tried to get a photo with a basketball star.

On Wednesday night, the pop star was at the Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas when she spotted San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama.

READ MORE: Britney Spears On Musical ‘Powered By’ Her Songs: ‘It Is So Funny, Smart And Brilliant’

According to TMZ, as she and husband Sam Asghari, and a couple of their friends, were entering the restaurant, she walked over to the basketball player to say hello and get a photo with him.

But when she tapped him on the shoulder, his security guard for the night, who is also Director of Team Security for the Spurs, backhanded the singer.

Spears reportedly fell to the ground and her glasses were knocked off.

Later, the guard walked over to Spears to apologize to her, explaining, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” and saying he didn’t know who it was when he slapped her.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Visits Sister Jamie Lynn Weeks After Reconciling With Mom Lynn Spears

Spears reportedly accepted the apology, but according to TMZ, a she also filed a police report on the incident.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that the incident is not being handled as a criminal matter because the guard was not trying to hurt Spears, but simply protect Wembanyama.

19-year-old Wembanyama is an up-and-coming NBA star, having just been drafted to the Spurs last month.